fCoder Print Conductor 7.1 is Out Now with New Post-processing Actions and More
Batch printing software Print Conductor can now automatically move, copy, or delete files after a batch print session.RIGA, LATVIA, November 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fCoder, a software development company that provides batch printing and document conversion solutions, releases a new version of one of its main products – Print Conductor 7.1.
Print Conductor is a professional Windows software for batch printing of documents. With a wide range of various settings, it is an effective tool for those who want to automate the printing of large numbers of documents or images every day.
"I've used Print Conductor for the last 4 years, and it’s an amazing product. Thank you for all your assistance in getting my team back to maximum productivity!" – says Melvin Montgomery, Director of Facilities at Murchison & Cumming, LLP (USA).
With the recent update, Print Conductor got new useful features: the ability to move, copy, or delete files automatically after printing, a new page scaling method, the ability to load files from a specified folder at program start, new supported formats, and more.
Among other changes, Print Conductor's Single print job mode was improved. This mode allows printing several files as a single batch so that they are printed in sorted order and without other print jobs in the middle. In version 7.1, it is now possible to change the print job's name and select different printer trays for different files.
The interface was improved too: the logging system and the usability of List of Documents were enhanced. Besides, the Turkish language was added to the interface and is now available among the other 12 languages.
Since 1998, fCoder provides a range of professional software solutions for Windows users. The company specialists develop desktop, server-side, and command-line programs for batch printing and file conversion. The applications, each focused on specific tasks, are being maintained and updated for a long while.
Software created by fCoder optimizes document processing and saves time and other resources of various companies, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individual users. The key products developed by fCoder are Print Conductor, FolderMill, Image Converter Plus, 2Printer, 2JPEG, 2TIFF, 2PDF, DocuFreezer, and Universal Document Converter.
