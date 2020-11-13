I-96 maintenance at US-127 to begin Monday in Ingham County
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAYS: I-96 US-127
CLOSEST CITY: Lansing
START DATE: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges in Ingham and Clinton counties. Work includes concrete barrier, partial deck replacement, structural repair, deck patching, and scaling.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound and westbound I-96 will each have a single-lane closure at US-127 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily throughout the project. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.