I-96 maintenance at US-127 to begin Monday in Ingham County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: I-96 US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

START DATE: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges in Ingham and Clinton counties. Work includes concrete barrier, partial deck replacement, structural repair, deck patching, and scaling.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound and westbound I-96 will each have a single-lane closure at US-127 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily throughout the project. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.