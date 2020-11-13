AISLE OPTICS NEWEST ADDITION TO ATLAS’ INDEPENDENCE HIGH BAY SERIES
BURLINGTON, NC, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas American Lighting, a US manufacturer of high-performing, quality lighting products has announced the optic expansion of its fast-selling, affordable, and high-performing Independence High Bay Series with a narrow optic for aisle lighting.
Atlas has added to its popular lineup of ultra-compact high bays with an optic that delivers light where it is needed in aisle applications. Atlas now offers three different lenses: clear, diffused, and narrow. All three are available on the entire line of Independence fixtures with lumen packages ranging from 12,000 to 60,000.
Producing up to a highly efficient 162 lumens per watt, they produce a smooth, even, and uniform light pattern. As Design Light Consortium Premium Qualified Products, they are eligible for rebates from DLC Member Utilities. All Atlas Independence fixture are manufactured in Burlington, NC.
A portion of the proceeds from every Independence Series product sold will be donated to the Independence Fund. The Independence Fund is the eighth largest military non-profit organization in the nation, serving veterans in all areas of the country. To date, The Independence Fund has built 2,400 all-terrain wheelchairs for veterans since 2007.
Ross Horton
