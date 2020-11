AISLE OPTICS NEWEST ADDITION TO ATLAS’ INDEPENDENCE HIGH BAY SERIES

BURLINGTON, NC, USA, November 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas American Lighting, a US manufacturer of high-performing, quality lighting products has announced the optic expansion of its fast-selling, affordable, and high-performing Independence High Bay Series with a narrow optic for aisle lighting.Atlas has added to its popular lineup of ultra-compact high bays with an optic that delivers light where it is needed in aisle applications. Atlas now offers three different lenses: clear, diffused, and narrow. All three are available on the entire line of Independence fixtures with lumen packages ranging from 12,000 to 60,000.Producing up to a highly efficient 162 lumens per watt, they produce a smooth, even, and uniform light pattern. As Design Light Consortium Premium Qualified Products, they are eligible for rebates from DLC Member Utilities. All Atlas Independence fixture are manufactured in Burlington, NC.A portion of the proceeds from every Independence Series product sold will be donated to the Independence Fund. The Independence Fund is the eighth largest military non-profit organization in the nation, serving veterans in all areas of the country. To date, The Independence Fund has built 2,400 all-terrain wheelchairs for veterans since 2007.