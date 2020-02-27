ATLAS PARTNERS WITH VETERANS ORGANIZATION

BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas American Lighting, a U.S. manufacturer of high performing, quality lighting products is honored to partner with The Independence Fund. A portion of the proceeds from every Independence Series product sold by Atlas will be donated to The Independence Fund. The Independence Fund provides all-terrain, tracked wheelchairs for catastrophically wounded Veterans. On average, each customizable tracked wheelchair costs $16,000 to build.The Independence Series is designed to deliver distributors better value by removing cost – not quality in its wall lights, floodlights, canopy, and high bays. The American made Independence Series delivers superior value through changing form and or function while maintaining performance and hours of life that Atlas has always been known for.“Atlas American Lighting is thankful to all of our Veterans and members of the military who do so much for us,” said Atlas Chief Commercial Officer, Ross Horton. “The Independence Fund is helping our Nation’s disabled Veterans regain their independence, and we are honored to play a part in that.”The Independence Fund is the eighth largest military non-profit organization in the Nation, serving Veterans of all combat eras in all areas of the country. To date, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,400 all-terrain, tracked wheelchairs for Veterans since 2007.“As an organization, we believe that our Veterans, the men, and women who have served and have given so much to our country, deserve as much recognition as we can give them. As a company that manufactures in the U.S., working with, employing, supporting and saluting our Veterans is a huge part of who we are,” said Seth Walters, Atlas President.“We are grateful for a partnership with Atlas American Lighting,” said The Independence Fund Chief Development Officer Laura Caldwell. “Stewards like Atlas can help us better fulfill our mission of assisting our Nation’s most catastrophically wounded Veterans and their Caregivers and expand our programming.”About The Independence Fund:Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund is committed to empowering our Nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. We are dedicated to improving the lives of both our Veterans and their Caregivers. Through our Mobility, Caregiver, Adaptive Sports, Advocacy, Operation RESILIENCY, and Family programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their Caregivers.Website: www.independencefund.org Twitter: @IndyFund | Instagram: @independencefund | Facebook: @TheIndependenceFundAbout Atlas:Atlas provides a wide selection of quality, energy-efficient and fast-selling products—these products are designed, manufactured and 100% tested in the USA. With close to one million square feet of US manufacturing space, Atlas is able to provide high-quality fixtures with an industry-leading speed of delivery on both stock and custom-built fixtures. Utilizing an American workforce helps ensure the quality of each fixture and after manufacturing these fixtures are all burned in prior to shipment.



