WVDEP’s REAP announces winners of Clean Counties and Clean Communities awards

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (November 13, 2020) – The City of Vienna and the Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority were the first-place winners as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) recently announced the recipients of the Clean Communities and Clean Counties Awards.

The City of Vienna and the City of Hinton were the two municipalities recognized for the Clean Communities Award, with Vienna winning the $1,000 grand prize.

The Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority received the $2,000 prize as the first-place winner in the Clean Counties Award, with the Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority finishing second ($1,000 prize), and the McDowell County Solid Waste Authority placing third.

The cash stipends are to be put towards beautification and cleanup initiatives.

All award recipients received a glass award recognizing their accomplishments, while both Vienna and Hinton also received signs designating their communities as a Make It Shine Clean Community.

REAP, whose new motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/Pages/default.aspx

