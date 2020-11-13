North East Barrack October 2020 DUI Arrest

November 13, 2020

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 949 traffic stops in October 2020, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for October:

Location Name Age City State (Chesapeake City) Richard Edward Paoletti 31 Chesapeake City MD (Elkton) Ira Clyde Holbrook Jr 55 North East MD (Elkton) Terry Eugene Wilson 56 Elkton MD (North East) Mary V Riley 54 Nottingham PA (North East) Chelsey Gail Childress 27 Rising Sun MD (Elkton) Latoya Melana Allen 37 Wilmington DE (North East) Jacqueline E Roth 71 Oxford PA (Elkton) Cierra Dawn Young 21 Elkton MD (Warwick) Timothy Michael Murphy 41 Claymont DE (North East) Michael Dennis Patrick 57 Rising Sun MD (North East) William Raymond Carter 3rd 36 North East MD (Elkton) Michael Antwan Mills 37 Elkton MD (Elkton) Earl Francis Trincia 37 Wilmington DE (Rising Sun) Lloyd Lee Culver 49 Elkton MD (North East) Jennifer Ann McGowan 41 Perryville MD (Chesapeake City) Keith Ryan Jackson 29 Chesapeake City MD (Elkton) Prince Valerey Gbotohtou 28 Hyattsville MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.