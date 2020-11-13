North East Barrack October 2020 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 949 traffic stops in October 2020, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for October:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Chesapeake City)
|Richard Edward Paoletti
|31
|Chesapeake City
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Ira Clyde Holbrook Jr
|55
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Terry Eugene Wilson
|56
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Mary V Riley
|54
|Nottingham
|PA
|(North East)
|Chelsey Gail Childress
|27
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Latoya Melana Allen
|37
|Wilmington
|DE
|(North East)
|Jacqueline E Roth
|71
|Oxford
|PA
|(Elkton)
|Cierra Dawn Young
|21
|Elkton
|MD
|(Warwick)
|Timothy Michael Murphy
|41
|Claymont
|DE
|(North East)
|Michael Dennis Patrick
|57
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|William Raymond Carter 3rd
|36
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Michael Antwan Mills
|37
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Earl Francis Trincia
|37
|Wilmington
|DE
|(Rising Sun)
|Lloyd Lee Culver
|49
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Jennifer Ann McGowan
|41
|Perryville
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|Keith Ryan Jackson
|29
|Chesapeake City
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Prince Valerey Gbotohtou
|28
|Hyattsville
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.