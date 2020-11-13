NWCX Celebrates Veterans

TIPTONVILLE – Members of a special unit at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) were honored this week. Staff at the facility paused to give thanks to the military veterans housed at the NWCX Site 2 Veterans Unit.

Many of the NWCX staff members came together to host a fish fry for the men. The staff donated food, prepared the meal and served the veterans. Correctional Officer, Cornelius Hughes donated several pounds of fish that he caught in his spare time from Reelfoot Lake. “On my days off I like to fish. I wanted to donate the fish I caught because it’s for a good cause. I appreciate the veterans,” said Officer Hughes. “I have worked for TDOC for 11 years and usually work the night shift, but I wanted to come in today to show my gratitude for their service to our country and to help cook the meal.”

Associate Warden of Treatment (AWT) Steve Jones, who also helped cook the meal and donate supplies, said the veterans were very excited about the fish fry. “We have cooked other meals for them in the past, so we asked them if they would like us to cook again and fish is what they wanted. They really enjoyed the food” said AWT Jones.

Other food items donated for the meal included homemade pecan squares from Stephanie Bunch, the Veterans Unit Counselor. West Region Correctional Administrator of Rehabilitation, April Buckner made a cake for the event.

NWCX staff thanks all Veterans for their service to our country.