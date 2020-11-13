Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DJRC Unveils New Sign and Memorial Plaque

NASHVILLE – On August 6, 2020, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 56 renaming the Tennessee Prison for Women as the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center (DJRC) in honor of the TDOC Correctional Administrator who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.  On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the TDOC will unveil a memorial plaque and signage recognizing the name change.

Debra Johnson led a distinguished career over her 38-years of service to the Department of Correction. She joined the women’s facility as a correctional officer in 1981. “Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Prison for Women but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated women,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.

WHAT:         DJRC Sign and Memorial Plaque Unveiling

 

WHEN:         Tuesday, November 17, 2020

                       2:00pm

WHERE:       Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

                      3881 Stewarts Lane

                       Nashville, TN 37243

 *Media planning to attend must RSVP by November 16, 2020, to Faith Seifuddin at Faith.Seifuddin@tn.gov.

*Masks are required at this event.

