Pain Care Labs to Present Mechanical Stimulation Platform at NIH Innovation Conference & Life Sciences Summit

Vaccine Pain Relief and Home Physical Therapy Propel Momentum During COVID-19

Our Mechanical Stimulation Platform has blocked pain and reduced or eliminated pharmaceutical use for everything from knee surgeries to needles.” — Amy Baxter, M.D., FAAP, FACEP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in non-invasive, drug-free pain solutions, has been selected to present its proprietary mechanical stimulation external neuromodulation pain relief technology at both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Innovation Conference (NIC) and next week’s virtual Life Sciences Summit (LSS).

“We’re honored to be selected as an Emerging Technology Company to both gain valuable feedback from the mentors at NIC, and to find partners with aligned goals at the Life Sciences Summit,” said Amy Baxter M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. “Our presentation is not just about our company, but a deep dive on a new understanding of pain and neural networks, and how specific frequencies, thermal interventions, and patient empowerment have blocked pain and reduced or eliminated pharmaceutical use for everything from knee surgeries to needles.”

During the half-day, invitation-only NIC, Dr. Baxter and Pain Care Labs' Director of Channel Marketing & Business Development, Nicole O’Brien, presented to NIH representatives, life science investors, and industry executives who mentored in advance and gave live feedback in preparation for the LSS. The Summit is an early-stage investor and business development conference for emerging companies and academic innovators. The objective of the meeting is to connect emerging companies with early-stage investors, business development professionals, strategic industry partners, and medical research foundations. The Pain Care Labs presentation at the virtual LSS is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11:00 a.m. Pain Care Labs is not seeking investment, but established partners with distribution channels in the verticals of consumer, post-operative, and injectable or biologics adherence.

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain for over 37 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA registered 510(k) cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter M.D., the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, and affordable solutions for pain. The Company’s award-winning solutions are based on patented Oscillice® M-Stim® , a mechanical stimulation/thermal neuromodulation platform. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm. For more information, including a list of published studies, please visit PainCareLabs.com.