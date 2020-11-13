Pennsylvania Native Leads Storm Eta Relief Efforts
ANTIGUA, GUATEMALA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chestnut Hill, PA-native Brendan Dwyer leads emergency disaster relief efforts in Guatemala following the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Eta, through the international charity he has directed in Guatemala for the last eleven months.
The GOD’S CHILD Project’s efforts are focused in San Pedro Carcha in the Alta Verapaz region which has suffered floods following Eta and involves medical care, victim assistance, and the distribution of food and essential supplies to those who have been displaced by Eta.
“I have spoken to victims of this storm that have been left completely desolate. They have lost their homes and all their belongings,” said Dwyer.
Much of the Alta Verapaz region has been left without water and electricity for days since Eta caused major damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges, which has delayed relief efforts.
It is estimated that over 125 people have been killed, and over 24,000 homes have been seriously damaged in Alta Verapaz alone.
According to Mr. Winter Coc, the Mayor of San Pedro Carcha, the village has not received aid from the government and is forced to rely on outside aid from international charities such as GCP.
The GOD’S CHILD Project was founded in 1991 and in Guatemala is based in the colonial town of Antigua. The nonprofit serves 5,000 children and families living in intense poverty by providing education, healthcare, emergency disaster relief, human rights services, sustainable development, and family care.
Dwyer chose to remain in Guatemala indefinitely when the border closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic to continue his work with GCP. “It didn’t cross my mind for a second to leave. The people we serve rely on GCP’s help to survive,” said Dwyer.
To learn more or to become involved, visit www.GodsChild.org
Katie Bogart
The GOD’S CHILD Project’s efforts are focused in San Pedro Carcha in the Alta Verapaz region which has suffered floods following Eta and involves medical care, victim assistance, and the distribution of food and essential supplies to those who have been displaced by Eta.
“I have spoken to victims of this storm that have been left completely desolate. They have lost their homes and all their belongings,” said Dwyer.
Much of the Alta Verapaz region has been left without water and electricity for days since Eta caused major damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges, which has delayed relief efforts.
It is estimated that over 125 people have been killed, and over 24,000 homes have been seriously damaged in Alta Verapaz alone.
According to Mr. Winter Coc, the Mayor of San Pedro Carcha, the village has not received aid from the government and is forced to rely on outside aid from international charities such as GCP.
The GOD’S CHILD Project was founded in 1991 and in Guatemala is based in the colonial town of Antigua. The nonprofit serves 5,000 children and families living in intense poverty by providing education, healthcare, emergency disaster relief, human rights services, sustainable development, and family care.
Dwyer chose to remain in Guatemala indefinitely when the border closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic to continue his work with GCP. “It didn’t cross my mind for a second to leave. The people we serve rely on GCP’s help to survive,” said Dwyer.
To learn more or to become involved, visit www.GodsChild.org
Katie Bogart
GOD'S CHILD Project
+1 612-351-8020
email us here