Bismarck Nonprofit Leads Eta Relief Effort

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) founded in Bismarck is leading disaster relief efforts in Guatemala following the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

Founded by Bismarck native Patrick Atkinson, efforts are focused in San Pedro Carcha in the Alta Verapaz region which has suffered floods following Eta and involves medical care, victim assistance, and the distribution of food and essential supplies to those who have been displaced by Eta.

Atkinson said, “Our disaster relief teams were already assisting victims in the villages around Antigua, Guatemala, when the mountainside collapsed and buried the villagers of San Pedro Carcha. The national disaster coordinating agency, CONRED, called and asked if we could go right away. Of course, we said ‘yes’.”
Much of the Alta Verapaz region has been left without water and electricity for days since Eta caused major damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges, which has delayed relief efforts.

It is estimated that over 125 people have been killed, and over 24,000 homes have been seriously damaged in Alta Verapaz alone.
According to Mr. Winter Coc, the Mayor of San Pedro Carcha, the village has not received aid from the government and is forced to rely on outside aid from international charities such as GCP.

The GOD’S CHILD Project was founded in 1991 and in Guatemala is based in the colonial town of Antigua. The nonprofit serves 5,000 children and families living in intense poverty by providing education, healthcare, emergency disaster relief, human rights services, sustainable development, and family care.

To learn more or to become involved, visit www.GodsChild.org

Katie Bogart
GOD'S CHILD Project
+1 612-351-8020
email us here

