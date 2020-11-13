Cyborggainz is proud to announce that Jean Fallacara is now an Expert Contributor to the Magazine BIOHACKERS' UPDATE
Cyborggainz is proud to announce that Jean Fallacara is now an Expert Contributor to the Magazine BIOHACKERS' UPDATE.
Missed a day or two at the gym? Cheated on your diet too many times? ... Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology towards cell aging."”WESTMOUNT, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness, Nutrition, Mind, Recovery, Productivity and Technology, are among the subjects covered by the Magazine brand.
— Jean Fallacara
Dallas McClain, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, happily invited Jean Fallacara to join the Publication's Team of Expert Contributors.
In his first article Jean Fallacara explains the Relationship Between Biological Aging and Telomeres.
Cellular age is apparently based on the length of our telomeres. Researchers are still trying to understand the inherent human aging process and how to stop it,- if that is even possible - . Jean writes, "Missed a day or two at the gym? Cheated on your diet one too many times? Or sat on your computer for extended periods of time? ... Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology towards cell aging."
About Jean Fallacara
Born in France, Jean is an athlete, entrepreneur, scientist, public speaker and an Art collector. He is the founder and CEO of Z-SC1 Corp and Cyborggainz. He is also the author of “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” Jean holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, a master’s degree in immunology and genetics, and an engineering degree in biotechnology. He has also studied neurosciences and brain functionalities, as well as law and finances. He is currently living in Montreal, Quebec with his family where he uses his 20+ years of experience as a business executive.
About Biohackers Update Magazine
The first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohackers' Update is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks,updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large. Biohackers' Update believes that becoming better everyday in every way is what life is all about. They write and publish articles backed by true user-based stories and science while posting them all on one, easy-to-find resource. True believers in the philosophy of self-care and self-loving, the magazine is in tune with the philosophy of selflessness.
From the studious pupil to the laid-back islander, the magazine writes for all people and strives to have something of value for everyone in every issue. They are dedicated to bringing readers the new updates of the Biohacking industry, so you can spend less time searching, and more time hacking. #HackOn
PR MANAGER
CYBORGGAINZ
+1 514-240-1655
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn