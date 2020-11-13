Maine DOE Update – November 13, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color and is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed the data and trends for all counties. | More

The Department of Education is thrilled to notify School Administrative Units (SAUs) of the availability of an additional 1 million cloth face coverings, to be distributed immediately. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has received federal approval on its request to waive section 4201(b)(1)(A) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Approval of this waiver grants Maine DOE the temporary authority to allow 21st CCLC programs to provide supplemental services to students during school hours, provided that such services do not supplant, conflict with, or compete with classroom instruction or other services provided by school personnel. This waiver is meant to offer significant flexibilities to 21st CCLC program providers in addressing challenges brought on by COVID-19 through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. | More

In order to be responsive to critical staff shortages in Maine schools as a result of the pandemic, Governor Mills created additional flexibilities and opportunities for educators in Executive Order #7. Based on the Executive Order, the Maine Department of Education, in collaboration with Maine Community College System and Eastern Maine Community College, has developed the Learning Facilitator Program, a fast-track training program for paraprofessional level educators to expand, strengthen and support a high quality educator workforce. | More

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSMA) has named Yarmouth School Department Superintendent Dr. Andrew Dolloff as the 2021 Maine School Superintendent of the Year. | More

Anita Bernhardt of the York School Department has been named Maine’s Assistant Superintendent of the Year for her work to improve academic performance, attendance, and graduation rates and her dedication to meet the needs of all students in the district. | More

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) recently announced that Donna Jordan from Bonny Eagle Middle School is the 2020/2021 Maine School Nurse of the Year. This award acknowledges a member of the MASN who demonstrates excellence in school nursing practice, and leadership in the profession. More

The Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy has awarded two Maine educators for their outstanding work in financial education. The Maine Jump$tart Financial Educator of the Year Award, established in 2012, was created to recognize an individual who has distinguished themselves through their efforts to improve the financial capability of the students and families they serve. The Maine Jump$tart Coalition is pleased to honor Sheree Inman and Joe Schmidt as the 2020-2021 recipients of the Financial Educator of the Year Award for their leadership and accomplishments in personal finance education. | More

Tabatha Rosproy, a 10-year veteran teacher from Kansas, is the first early childhood educator to be named National Teacher of the Year. She teaches preschool for Winfield Early Learning Center (WELC) in Winfield, Kansas. The preschool is housed in Cumbernauld Village, a local retirement community and nursing home. | More

The National Science Foundation is currently accepting nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) program. PAEMST are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for k-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. Awardees serve as models to their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of STEM education. | More

Join us as we promote career opportunities in Maine! This is the first of our Trades Virtual Career Fair Series and it takes place on Thursday, November 19th, from 9am-11am via Zoom. We ask teachers to challenge and encourage your students to participate. Use this event as an assignment, earning credit! Whether they are at home (remote learning) or in your classroom, this is an opportunity you don’t want your students to miss! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce a professional development opportunity designed specifically for Public Preschool Programs. This initiative will support a third cohort of public preschool educators and administrators in providing inclusive practices within high quality preschool environments for 4-year-olds. | More

The REMS TA Center is excited to offer the NEW Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) preK-12 101 Train-the-Trainer (TtT) Training, Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS). This 2.5-hour training presents important Federal guidance on school emergency management planning. | More

Join the Nature Based Education Consortium and other Maine co-hosts to hear from Maine schools about their experience of Outdoor Learning this fall and beyond, and share about your own challenges and solutions. Learn from the Maine Department of Education about the new $17 million ‘Rethinking Remote Education Ventures’ (RREV) grant program. Connect with other schools and organizations who are building support for life-changing outdoor learning opportunities in Maine. Build your network, gain new resources, and be inspired! | More

