NICOLE RODRIGUES, THE DYNAMIC CEO OF NRPR GROUP, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

Nicole Rodrigues is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Nicole learning more about how NRPR Group has become a leader in the field.””SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Rodrigues, CEO of NRPR Group, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Nicole Rodrigues, CEO of NRPR Group, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Nicole Rodrigues discusses new initiatives at NRPR Group and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Nicole Rodrigues joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Nicole Rodrigues was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEOs and Founders, can learn from Nicole’s influential approach to public relations. Nicole Rodrigues is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Nicole learning more about how NRPR Group has become a leader in the field.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEOs making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
