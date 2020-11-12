2020-11-12 16:14:19.903 $1 Million Ticket Sold in Jefferson City

2020-11-12 16:14:19.903

For the second time in two weeks, a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Missouri. The latest was purchased by a Missouri Lottery player at Break Time, 3000 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in last night’s drawing to win the $1 million prize, with the winning number combination of 13, 15, 17, 45 and 63.

“If this is your ticket, you can make an appointment to claim your prize by going to MOLottery.com or calling us at (573) 751-4050, option 9,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Until then, don’t forget to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.”

The previous $1 million winning ticket was sold for the Oct. 28 drawing at DDT Package Liquor, 7206 St. Charles Rock Road, in Pagedale.

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, last night’s winner has until May 10. The prize can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. The estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $168 million.