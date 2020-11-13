Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. honors local veterans

Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. honors local veterans

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
11/13/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. (D-109) began the week by recognizing veterans on Tuesday in his District office in Lancaster.

“Today we wanted to go beyond ‘thank you for your service.’ We wanted to connect our veterans and not only recognize our veterans, but also sit down with them and let them tell us about their time spent in the service,” Representative Sherman said. “It was eye-opening to hear the stories from the different eras in which they served ranging from the Vietnam to present-day.”

Representative Sherman’s own District Director was part of the recognition, Irma Scholes. Scholes served in the Air Force from 2008 to 2012.

Representative Sherman also recognized Constituent Services Charitee Higgin's father Raymond Higgins who served in the Marines from 1982 to 1985. Scholes and Higgins stood beside two other District 109 veterans also honored including Chief of Staff Melissa Bradford’s father and Duncanville resident, retired Command Sergeant Major Carl M. Holmes who served in the US Army for 24 years and Cedar Hill resident Roe Bobo, a USMC, Marine Corp., Lance Corporal.

Sherman closed his District Office on Veterans Day.

“We pause to take a moment and thank all of our veterans on behalf of District 109, the State of Texas, and this great nation. We thank you for your service and happy Veterans Day,” Sherman added today in honor of all those who have bravely served the United States of America."

