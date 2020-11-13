Online Auction Bidding Set to Close on 2± Acres Fronting Rt. 301 Near NSWC Dahlgren Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on
2.39± acres in King George County VA fronting Rt. 301, surrounded by commercial zoning and only 1.5 miles from NSWC Dahlgren – the online auction bidding will begin to close on Thursday, November 19 at 1:00 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This property has great potential in a rapidly developing area,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits new owners and this property will be sold at the price you bid.”
“Located at 4509 James Madison Parkway in King George, VA, the property is near NSWC Dahlgren “B” Gate, Walmart, hotels, restaurants, Sheetz, private defense contractors & more,” said Kelly Struss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Notable features include:
• 2.39 +/- acres fronting Rt. 301 in King George County, VA
• 156' +/- of frontage on Rt. 301 and 145' +/- of frontage on Potomac Drive
• R-1 zoning in a developing area
The real estate auction is open for on line bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
info@nichollsauction.com
+1 540 226 1279