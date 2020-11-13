Film2Future Virtual Gala
I always wished for an organization like Film2Future which is doing incredible work building a pipeline for talented diverse students directly to the entertainment industry.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— LaToya Morgan
LaToya Morgan to be Honored at Film2Future’s First-Ever Virtual Gala Celebration With Presenters Adina Porter and Joseph Raymond Lucero. Hosted by Andy Allo.
Virtual event will stream live on Nov. 19, 2020, at 7 p.m. PT
Tickets available now
Los Angeles, Calif. — Nov. 12, 2020 — Non-profit Film2Future, a diversity-focused filmmaking organization for underserved youth, announced today that they will honor award-winning showrunner LaToya Morgan as the 2020 Changemaker Honoree at their first-ever Origins: In the Beginning virtual gala fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 19 in support of the organization’s mission to create a diversity pipeline to the entertainment industry. Morgan has most recently been tapped by J.J. Abrams to co-create and executive produce the upcoming HBO Max series Duster and is known for her work on Shameless, Parenthood and The Walking Dead, among others.
“Growing up in a L.A., I dreamed of the day I could create my own stories and get them on screen. I always wished for an organization like Film2Future which is doing incredible work building a pipeline for talented diverse students directly to the entertainment industry,” said the honoree, Morgan, who participated on Film2Future’s ‘Staying Creative in Uncertain Times’ panel earlier this year. “Every time I speak with the students I’m inspired by the depths of their curiosity, commitment, and creativity. It’s exciting to share insight into the work that I do knowing that these exceptional teens are the next generation of great storytellers.”
Rachel Miller, Film2Future Founder and Haven Entertainment founder partner, said “I am beyond thrilled to honor LaToya Morgan for the 2020 Film2Future Changemaker Award. LaToya is Superwoman — from show-running groundbreaking, inclusive shows to advocating for emerging writers, to speaking to our students to fighting for a fair election — she is dedicated to making change everywhere. She truly embodies everything Film2Future works to instill in our students.”
The Origins: In the Beginning live-stream celebration will honor the 2020 Film2Future graduates and premiere their five original short films. The evening will also feature actress Adina Porter (American Horror Story) to present the student awards as well as a special musical performance by Tony Award-nominated actor Sahr Ngaujah (Moulin Rouge). Actress and musician Andy Allo (Upload) will host the evening, which will have L.A.’s Mariachi Voz Juvenil with Film2Future alumni and skilled trumpeter Angel Rivera perform. Stars from FX’s Mayans M.C. drama series including Joseph Raymond Lucero, Carla Baratta, Mike Meltran, Vincent ‘Rocco’ Vargas, and Emilio Rivera will make special guest appearances and introduce the students’ short films. Additional artists and special guests to be announced.
Individual tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase now. Additional information on the event can be found at Film2Future.org/events.
Film2Future is made possible through generous support from corporate sponsors including AT&T, FTI Consulting, Framework Studio, Haven Entertainment, Hackman Capital Partners, Industrial Media, Paradigm, Quixote, Starz and Water Buffalo Club.
About Film2Future
Film2Future (F2F) is a nonprofit, professional-level filmmaking program for under-served teenagers in Los Angeles. Our mission is to diversify the entertainment industry workforce and inspire future filmmakers. Founded in 2016 by Haven Entertainment founding partner Rachel Miller, F2F empowers a new generation of diverse content creators to share their stories and to obtain paid positions across the entertainment industry. Hollywood executives, legendary filmmakers, and thought leaders from across the entertainment and media landscape volunteer as guest speakers as part of F2F’s intensive, hands-on curriculum. Upon completion of our four-year educational program, each F2F student graduates with a creative reel, competitive resume, networking and interview skills, and an industry mentor. For more information about Film2Future, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.
