Woolfer Weekend 2020 October Virtual Conference
Members-Based Social Network “The Woolfer” Come Together To Explore & Celebrate Race, Politics, Art, Culture And Wellness
Initially we were hesitant to move forward with the conference, but we’ve been having so much success with our virtual conversation groups that we decided there was real value in moving forward.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age-Disrupting, Stereotype-Defying Women CONVENE
— Nina Lorez Collins , Founder
The Woolfers Hold Their First Annual Women’s Conference Virtually On October 2-3, 2020
Members-Based Collective “The Woolfers” Comprised of Geographically, Ethnically Diverse Bad A** Women Ages 40+ Come Together To Explore & Celebrate Race, Politics, Art, Culture And Fitness
Line-Up Includes NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Ava Duvernay, Grammy-Award Winning Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater
Sponsored By Ciroc, The Cusp, Johnny Was, It’s A 10 Haircare & Resistance By Design
Open To The Public
Woolfer Weekend was originally conceived as an in-person curated retreat for its 7k members from all over the world, however due to the pandemic the membership-based enclave known as the Woolfers pivoted to launch their first conference virtually.
The Woolfer Community was founded by author Nina Lorez-Collins on Facebook called “What Would Virginia Woolf Do?” in a smart-humored nod to Virginia Woolf. Lorez was looking to create a safe space for women over 40 to talk about the joys and indignities of aging in a funny candid way. The group unexpectedly struck a chord and when membership grew to over 30,000 women, Ms. Lorez and the leadership team made the decision to leave Facebook and move the community to their own private platform called The Woolfer in October 2019.
The Woolfer
The new Woolfer platform has over 6K registered members comprised of women who are savvy, smart and funny. They are accomplished women from a range of professions, some of whom are board members of high-level organizations. They are smart, read a lot and are not afraid to speak their minds. To that point, most recently in response to the elevated awareness around racial disparities and police brutality, Nina has been leading a segment of the community – and non-members- through a 30-day workshop, Unlearning Racism based on Rachel Cargle’s program. This has inspired some women in the group to be more active in their communities and in politics.
Since the pandemic, The Woolfer virtual offerings have expanded to include robust, provacative programming and discussion groups ranging from police brutality and race, sex after 50, writing workshops, intimate Q&A’s with authors and influencers. Non-members can enjoy Woolfer content on various Woolfer platforms including their Raging Gracefully podcast and Woolfer TV. On YouTube.
Woolfer Weekend
“Initially we were hesitant to move forward with the conference, but we’ve been having so much success with our virtual conversation groups that we decided there was real value in moving forward,” says Ms. Lorez. “Additionally, given the current racial climate, the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the historic nomination of Kamala Harris we knew it was imperative to meet to be challenged, inspired and recharged.”
The inclusive weekend
Woolfer Weekend Schedule
All Times E.S.T.
Friday, October 2
Noon BFF Kickoff for Woolfer Members Only
Private Reading from Author Sigrid Nunez’s Book, “What Are You Going Through?”
3PM Panel on Menopause & Beyond” How to Stay Healthy During the Pandemic
o Opening Remarks From Comedian Vijai Nathan
o Cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum
o Gynecologist Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz
o Urogynecologist Elizabeth Kavaler
8PM
Early bird tickets for $75 sold out.
Standard tickets are available for $100
BFF Tickets (for Woolfer Members Only) are available for $250
All registrants will receive a goodie bag and access to all events except the BFF kickoff with Sigrid Nunez. In addition to the goodie bags BFF registrants will receive a hardcover copy of her latest book.
Attendees will receive links to attend events and will receive gift bags in the mail.
