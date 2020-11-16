My Future Purpose Presents Natalie Kerrigan Chief of Staff indeed.com - How to Get the Most from Your Career
My Future Purpose Presents Natalie Kerrigan Chief of Staff of indeed.com Recruiting Solutions Offering Suggestions on How to Get the Most from Your Career
We are excited to have Natalie join us as our guest this week. Many individuals seek a job that integrates personal and professional goals aligned with ones’ purpose in life.”WESTON, CT, US, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you searching for a job, looking to make a job change or want more from your current role? Sign-up for My Future Purpose weekly virtual free discussion on Wednesday, November 18th 4:00 PM (EST) to hear Natalie Kerrigan, Chief of Staff of Indeed’s Recruiting Solutions, ‘purpose and passion pilgrimage’ on this pre-Thanksgiving week. She hopes to remind audience members what is possible when you stay focused on your passion and your purpose.
— Vicki Thomas
In her role as Chief of Staff Recruiting Solutions Natalie enables the organization to achieve Indeed’s mission to “Help People Get Jobs” with the introduction of innovative solutions. Natalie is excited to share her thoughts on the best way to approach a job search and get the job given her experience of taking on new roles, interviewing 100s of people over the years and now working for Indeed.
“We are excited to have Natalie join us as our guest on My Future Purpose (www.myfuturepurpose.com) weekly virtual discussion for audience participants,” said Vicki Thomas, Chief Purpose Officer for My Future Purpose. “There are currently 11.6 million people unemployed in the United States. Many of those individuals seek a job that integrates personal and professional goals aligned with ones’ purpose in life.”
Natalie Kerrigan’s path to Indeed includes a 12 year ‘run’ with Nike, 5 years with Whole Foods/Amazon and 2 years with Dell Technologies. She has held various Supply Chain, Product Management and Engineering leadership roles and delivered key strategic initiatives including the launch of Nike+Digital Sport platform and the creation of Whole Foods’ Prime Savings rewards program. Natalie has both an MBA and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University located in Pennsylvania.
My Future Purpose offers virtual discussions every Wednesday at 4:00 PM (EST) to help audience members broaden their perspective and get closer to defining their purpose and life direction. Topics focus on six key areas of discussion – volunteering, becoming an advocate, good coming from loss, working for a company that aligns with yours, joys from intergenerational connections, and entrepreneurship. Weekly guests share their purpose journeys for about 30 minutes, followed by questions from the participating audience. The hour-long discussion is lively, interactive and helpful to those looking for a new direction or purpose in life.
ABOUT INDEED
Indeed is the #1 job site worldwide, with over 250 million unique visitors per month. Indeed, is available in more than 60 countries and 28 languages, encompassing 94% of global GDP.
ABOUT MY FUTURE PURPOSE
My Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas who are committed to the growing Purpose Movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly speakers, quarterly workshops, virtual retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host a weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 (EST) virtual online discussion featuring special guests who share their inspiring stories that meets and serves their purpose. To join and to learn more see myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours.
Vicki Thomas
My Future Purpose
+1 203-984-2138
Vicki@myfuturepurpose.com