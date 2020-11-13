Camden Man Charged in Murder-for-Hire Investigation

CAMDEN – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Camden man in connection with an investigation into an ongoing murder-for-hire plot.

On Monday, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents began investigating Caleb Bryant (DOB: 11/6/80). During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators developed information that Bryant attempted to hire someone to kill an individual in east Tennessee.

On Thursday, authorities charged Bryant with one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Benton County Jail and is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.