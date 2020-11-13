Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for School Districts in Allegheny, Erie, Lackawanna Counties November 13 2020

HARRISBURG (Nov. 13, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Allegheny, Erie and Lackawanna counties.

“My audits help ensure every available dollar of education funding is focused on students to improve their learning experience,” DePasquale said.

The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.

The full audit reports are available online using the links provided below.

Allegheny County

West Mifflin Area School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for two findings: the district failed to retain required supporting documentation to verify $4.8 million received in regular transportation reimbursements and failed to properly monitor qualifications and maintain complete records for its contracted bus drivers.

Erie County

North East School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for one finding: the district failed to retain required documentation to support more than $89,000 received in state-paid tuition for educating nonresident students and failed to report nonresident students, resulting in an underpayment of $21,506.

Lackawanna County

Riverside School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for two findings: debt service obligations reduced the district’s general fund balance to $293,762 as of June 30, 2019. In addition, the district failed to retain required supporting documentation to verify more than $1.8 million in transportation reimbursements and inaccurately reported transportation data, resulting in an overpayment of $51,975.

