Utility Relocation to Start Monday on Route 322 Near Philipsburg

Philipsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility relocation work is scheduled to begin Monday, November 16, along Route 322 near Philipsburg. This relocation work is part of a larger project that will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Flaggers in the roadway will be enforcing alternating traffic patterns throughout the zone. Motorists are advised to build extra time into their travel schedules throughout the fall and winter months as delays are anticipated while this work takes place.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in March of 2021 and continue through the 2023 construction season. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $8.1 million job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #