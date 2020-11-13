Trump Coloring Book - NOT ELECTED 2020
Many of our dear and wonderful customers understood our company had prepared a copy of both Biden and Trump Presidential Coloring Books.
Trump supporters asked to purchase the Trump 2020 coloring book. Imprinted with a notation NOT ELECTED 2020. Many buyers seem to be Biden-Harris supporters purchasing the book as holiday gifts.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trump Coloring Book - NOT ELECTED 2020. Trump supporters asked to purchase the Trump 2020 coloring book, with a notation NOT ELECTED 2020. Many buyers seem to be Biden supporters purchasing for the book for holiday gifts.
— Wayne Bell Publisher ColoringBook.com
Trump Coloring Book NOT ELECTED 2020
Price: $4.99
Item Number: SCB-PTrump2
Manufacturer: Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. ®
Trump Coloring Book Historic and Commemorative 2020, 8.5 inches x 11 inches.
Many of our dear and wonderful customers understood our company had prepared a copy of both Biden and Trump Presidential Coloring & Activity Books.
We publish, naturally, based the winner of the election. Our company has published presidential coloring books for years.
Due the high demand of questions, requests, inquires and people asking to know if would sell the press copies, our company decided to do just that. We are prepared to ship immediately. With total respect we also imprinted upon each page in very small print: Presidential Campaign 2020 Not Elected: Trump - Pence, as these books are cultural mementos.
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. of Saint Louis, MO has designed the USA's next Presidential Donald J. Trump Coloring Book 2020. In an age it where seems every person can be excited about politics a unique educational coloring book can bring you back to a day of childhood dreams and total optimism; and that is what this book does. What a fantastic amazing country the children of America get to grow up within and set an example for the all the world to see; not only today but for tomorrow and in the future. For over two centuries American elected leaders have set the world stage and as usual, it's very exciting.
A Historic & Commemorative coloring book that is for classroom use and all activities-celebrations. An inspirational and educational, twenty-four 24 page, 8.5 x 11 book that highlights President Donald Trump and his historic campaign leading back to the White House. This coloring book is designed for children and parents alike. It can be used as a child's school or small text book with the amount of information inside. This commemorative coloring and activity book reflects and celebrates change in America!
Featuring patriotic songs, historical locations & facts, pages describing how children may be involved in their local community, along with fun games, mazes and puzzles. Also available on Amazon. Four use in education, schools, churches, day cares, homes and anyone who enjoys coloring.
Good luck to President Trump and Vice President Pence.
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Trump Coloring Book NOT ELECTED 2020