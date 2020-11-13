Department of Revenue Offers Free Tax Webinar November 24

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue is offering another tax webinar on November 24, the latest in a series of monthly webinars the agency is offering for free to the public.

These live virtual events offer tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others with an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the link provided below. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are available on the department’s website.

This month’s tax webinar focuses on franchise and excise tax exemptions, including:

Asset-backed securitization

Facilities owned by the armed forces

State & federal credit unions

Tennessee Investco entities

Qualified low-income community structures

Tennessee historic property preservation

You can sign up to participate in the November 24 webinar here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.