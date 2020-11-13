Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 300 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:12 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, 41 year-old Nikia Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

