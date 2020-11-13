Scott Joplin House State Historic Site postpones public meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 14
Scott Joplin House State Historic Site postpones public meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 14
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 12, 2020 – Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, representatives from Missouri State Parks have postponed the informational meeting at Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14. The meeting will be rescheduled for a future date.
For more information about the meeting, call the site at 314-340-5790.
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
###