Scott Joplin House State Historic Site postpones public meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 12, 2020 – Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, representatives from Missouri State Parks have postponed the informational meeting at Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14. The meeting will be rescheduled for a future date.

For more information about the meeting, call the site at 314-340-5790.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

