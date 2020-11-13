Boca Lago Golf & Country Club Invites Community to “Get Out & Golf” and PlayARound to Benefit Spirit of Giving

Boca Lago Golf & Country Club hosts a PlayARound for Community fundraiser to benefit Spirit of Giving's 2020 Annual Holiday Gift Drive that will bring the magic of the holidays this season to more than 5,000 children in Palm Beach County.

Boca Lago Golf & Country Club hosts a PlayARound for Community fundraiser to benefit Spirit of Giving's 2020 Annual Holiday Gift Drive in Palm Beach County.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its PlayARound "socially distanced” fundraising initiative, Boca Lago Golf & Country Club (BLG&CC) is partnering with Spirit of Giving (SOG) to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that will bring joy to more than 5,000 children in Palm Beach County this season. Because Covid restrictions have upended so many of Spirit of Giving’s traditional gift drive fundraising events and opportunities, BLG&CC is opening its fairways to “drive” funds “fore” this vital mission when the need this year is so much greater than ever before.

"We are proud to partner with Spirit of Giving this year when so many children and their families have been economically and socially challenged by Covid-19," said BLG&CC Managing Director of Membership and Golf Operations John Stampfl. "Most have missed out on personal celebrations, spending time with friends, and school clubs and sports, and we at Boca Lago don't want them to now have to miss out on the magic of the holidays that infuses joy and hope."

The More Rounds Played, The More Children’s Holiday Gift Wishes Are Granted

Throughout November until December 15, SOG gift drive supporters will become a member-for-a-day at the private golf and country club, giving them access to play nine-hole rounds of golf on one or more on BLG&CC’s three redesigned award-winning nine-hole courses. Following an $8 million investment, the courses were recognized by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America’s (GCSAA) as the Best New Golf Course Design (2018).

For $75 + sales tax (including one Club Car Cart per golfer), SOG supporters will enjoy one round of fresh-air play amidst 225 acres of vibrant fairways and greens, shimmering lakes, lush natural preserves and playful wildlife and SOG will receive a $50 donation in the golfer’s name that will fulfill Holiday Gift Wishes for two children this season. When supporters opt to play additional nine-hole rounds at $75+ sales tax each, SOG will receive a $50 donation per round to underwrite two additional gifts.

Supporters are encouraged to come early to warm up at BLG&CC’s Golf Academy-level practice facility that features an expansive “full swing” driving range accommodating a field of 20 golfers, three putting greens, a dedicated short-game area and two practice holes that can be played in multiple ways. Food and beverages at the Club’s poolside watering hole (serving up lunch, snacks and happy hour cocktails and bites) and Pro Shop attire are available for purchase.

“Playing it Forward” at Golfer Convenience Tuesdays Through Sundays:

They Pick Their Date and Time Offering early morning and afternoon tee times, the Club’s PGA Teaching Pros will match golfers with the courses that best match their skill level. Ensuring social distancing at its best, Boca Lago Golf & Country Club’s strict dawn-to-dusk Safe4PlayTM protocols will be in place, allowing only one golfer per cart.

BLG&CC Membership Joins in to Support SOG Known to be community-spirited and philanthropic, Club membership has chosen to increase its PlayARound initiative by making SOG its official 2020 holiday season charity. Members will soon be entering a friendly gift drive competition to multiply the joy of giving with individual Wish List donations.

“We are so grateful that Boca Lago Golf & Country Club has embraced our mission and critical needs right now to ring in joy for children when it is needed the most,” noted SOG Executive Director Lindy Harvey. “This pandemic been a trying time for everyone, and so many of our local deserving children are looking forward to warm holiday cheer with a sense that the world will once again soon return to healthy and happy .”

BLG&CC (www.BocaLago.com) is located at 8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton, FL 33433. To learn more about golf course play at BLG&CC and reserve a PlayARound tee time to support SOG, contact BLG&CC Managing Director of Membership and Golf Operations John Stampfl at (561) 869-8880 or John.Stampfl@BocaLago.com. For more information on SOG and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive, contact SOG Executive Director Lindy Harvey at (561) 385-0144 or Lindy@SpiritOfGivingNetwork.com or visit www.SpiritOfGivingNetwork.com.