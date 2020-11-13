Westminster Barracks / LSA / Assistance from the public

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105258

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 12th, 2020 – 9:38 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2891 W River Road, Dummerston, VT 05301

VIOLATION: Leaving Scene of an Accident

Accused: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/2020, at approximately 9:38 AM, the Vermont State Police received a call that a box truck had hit the Dummerston covered bridge between the hours of 7:30 am and 8:30 am. Two poles on the top section of the bridge were broken. The box truck was described to have orange/red and green colors on the side of the truck with Pennsylvania license plates. A witness believed the truck belonged to a cleaning company.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. Tips can also be left anonymously on this site: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT:

LODGED:

MUG SHOT: