Oceanrich Launched Rotated Pour Over Coffee Maker For On-the-go Coffee Lovers

TAINAN, TAIWAN, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanrich Global Co., Ltd.,an innovative coffee appliance product designer and manufacturer that provides solutions offering coffee enthusiasts the easiest way to brew a cup of good coffee is showcasing their new product, the 2 in 1 Rotated Pour Over Coffee Maker at the upcoming Taiwan International Coffee Show 2020. The event will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 between Nov 13 - Nov 16 (booth TBD).

The Rotated Pour Over Coffee Maker is a user friendly design for those who are busy at work, aiming to create a specialty coffee experience without a lot of equipment. Its compact design plus built-in power operation makes it easy to carry on the go, which is ideal for both the indoors and outdoors.

Oceanrich is dedicated to bringing the world's best coffee experiences, and sees a vast opportunity in the global coffee consumption market. The recent trend of the stay-at-home economy is beneficial to Oceanrich in terms of increasing demand in self-serve coffee makers as more people want to brew their own coffee at home.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Automatic 360º rotated pouring system to extract coffee evenly

• 2 in 1 brewing options - reusable SUS304 mesh filter or drip bag

• Built-in power save function

"With 10+ years experience in home appliances product design, we launched the brand new coffee brand ‘Oceanrich’ in 2017. We are looking forward to bringing flavorful and fun coffee experiences to the customers worldwide," said Roger Ou, CEO.

About Oceanrich Global Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Oceanrich is an advanced leader in developing innovative industry standards so that coffee lovers may enjoy exotic flavors in simple steps. It is looking to transform the way people can easily brew their favorite coffee, all while saving money. The company is making its services affordable/available for coffee lovers around the globe by offering specialty coffee at a low cost. For more information, please visit http://www.oceanrich.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/oceanrich

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Oceanrich_

Pictures of the latest Oceanrich S3 Plus 2in1 Rotated Pour Over Coffee Maker: https://www.pinterest.com/oceanrichmarketing/s3-single-serve-pour-over-coffee-brewer/

