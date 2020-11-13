BTI Partners’ Florida Properties Receive Prestigious USA Property Awards 2020 in Multiple Categories

BTI Partners' Marina Pointe in Tampa BTI Partners' The Grove Resort & Water Park minutes from Walt Disney World in Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTI Partners, one of Florida's leading investment and real estate development companies, is proud to announce several of its properties have won the USA Property Awards 2020-2021 in six categories. The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property & real estate industry. BTI Partners’ projects in Orlando and Tampa were judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines.

The six categories for BTI Partners’ projects are:

USA Property Awards 2020 Residential High-Rise Development Florida, USA for Marina Pointe in Tampa.

USA Property Awards 2020 Mixed-Use Development Florida, USA for The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando.

USA Property Awards 2020 Best Leisure Development Florida, USA for The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando.

USA Property Awards 2020 Best Leisure Development USA for The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando.

USA Property Awards 2020 Mixed-Use Development USA for Marina Landings at Westshore Marina District in Tampa.

USA Property Awards 2020 Mixed-Use Development Florida, USA for Marina Landings at Westshore Marina District in Tampa.

These recognitions speak highly of BTI Partners’ excellence for design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The company, one of Florida’s most prolific developers, is known for bringing transformative developments to communities prime for revitalization.

“BTI Partners is passionate about its work and the positive contributions it is making to people’s lives across Florida,” said Kevin Mays, COO of BTI Partners. “Our team is strongly committed to transforming communities with an emphasis on self-sustainability and creating a ‘live, work play’ environment for residents to enjoy. We are grateful to the International Property Award judges for celebrating our team’s vision and recognizing the impact of our trendsetting developments that meet the needs of current and future generations.”

The BTI Properties that were honored with the USA Property Awards 2020 are:

Marina Pointe, a luxury condominium high-rise with breathtaking views of Tampa Bay. Designed by renowned Miami Architect Kobi Karp, Marina Pointe is introducing a new contemporary waterfront condo living with unabashed luxury, resort-style amenities, a private deepwater marina, and more. Marina Pointe is in the heart of Westshore Marina District, a stunning new master-planned community overlooking one of Tampa’s largest and more impressive yacht basins. Situated along 1.5. scenic miles of waterfront green space, the 52-acre destination offers a well-balanced environment for water-inspired living, shopping, dining and recreation.



Marina Landings at Westshore Marina is the retail component of the 52-acre mixed-use community along Tampa’s waterfront. Once completed in early 2021, Marina Landings will be home to highly curated retailers brought together to complement Westshore Marina District’s healthy lifestyle. Some of its current tenants include Sand Surf Co., Duckweed Urban Market, Cru Cellars and a California juice bar and coffee shop. A waterfront restaurant will also serve the residents.

The Grove Resort & Water Park is Orlando’s newest vacation home resort offering state-of-the-art amenities to create memories to last a lifetime. Buyers from all over the world are attracted to The Grove because of its proximity to Walt Disney World® and other celebrated theme parks. The Grove is home to the award-winning Surfari Water Park, which offers multiple slides, a lazy river and a FlowRider® surf simulator. The Grove also has a 6,300-square-foot game room, three swimming pools, an onsite spa, fitness center, high-end restaurants, a large-scale grab-and-go market, a lakefront pier for watersports, and three bars and lounges. Owners can make their residences their home away from home or place the fully-furnished condos in a short-term/hotel rental program professionally managed by Paramount Hospitality Management to generate revenue.

This is the second year in a row BTI Partners is honored by the International Property Award judges. Last year, The Grove won the Americas Property Award 2019-20 in the categories of Leisure Development and Mixed-Use Development.



About BTI Partners

BTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects through-out the sunbelt states.