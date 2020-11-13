Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce that an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Second District.

Robbery (Gun): On Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 10:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 2100 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim and took his property and car keys. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN 20-160-700

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects approached in the 2800 block of R Street, Northwest. The suspects forcefully took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 20-161-074

Robbery (Snatch): On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 4:42 pm, the suspect approached in the 1500 block of 35th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 20-161-100

Robbery (Snatch): On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect approached in the 1300 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 20-161-092

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, a 17- year-old Juvenile Male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.