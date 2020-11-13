Complimentary E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Support for Hawaii Businesses

Posted on Nov 12, 2020 in News

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation For Immediate Release: November 12, 2020

HONOLULU—Hawaii’s businesses are invited to apply for e-commerce and digital marketing support offered under technical assistance for businesses funded by the Hawaii Business Pivot Grant program. The program matches companies with specialized consultants who help improve the company’s digital presence and expand their market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of application, companies applying for assistance must be registered with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA). If successful, the company will be matched with a partner vendor who will provide 3 hours of complimentary consulting to answer questions or assist with e-commerce and digital marketing. This application process is separate from the application for the Pivot Grant.

The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) will be accepting applications on a first-come-first-serve basis and opportunities are limited so businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

This program is administered by HTDC in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT).

In addition to consulting opportunities, HTDC also has a series of webinars and workshops to guide businesses through the fundamentals and best practices of e-commerce and digital marketing. Anyone is welcome to register and attend.

For more information and to apply, visit HTDC’s website at www.htdc.org/pivot-grant-ecommerce. Contact info@htdc.org for additional assistance.

# # #

