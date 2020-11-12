Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assembly questions prison officials about COVID deaths, reducing inmates

(Subscription required) California prison officials declined to say Tuesday whether they will challenge a court order requiring them to halve the population at San Quentin State Prison. "We're still evaluating our options," Kathleen Allison, secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told an Assembly subcommittee.

