Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 16th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Thursday, November 12, to consider five candidates for the 16th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 16th judicial district covers Rutherford and Cannon counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable David M. Bragg, effective January 1, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Trevor H. Lynch John G. Mitchell III James A. Turner

