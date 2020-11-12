Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seat belts save lives: Click It or Ticket begins Monday

In 2020, individuals were not wearing a seat belt in nearly 64% of the motor vehicle fatalities where seat belts were present in the vehicle. 

Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective way to prevent injury and death in a motor vehicle crash. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols from Nov. 16-29 for the Click It or Ticket campaign enforcing the state seat belt law.

All vehicle occupants should take personal responsibility when traveling and always buckle up. Every trip. Every time.  

“Be sure to always wear your seat belt,” said Devils Lake Police Chief Joe Knowski. “It’s one of the most important safety features in your vehicle and it could save your life.”

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

