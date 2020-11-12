Public comment sought on Section 401 water quality certification of nationwide permits

DES MOINES – The DNR is seeking public comments on draft 401 water quality certification—the DNR’s certification that projects affecting streams, lakes, wetlands or on the floodplains will not violate state water quality standards. The 401 certification from DNR is required by state and federal law before the Corps of Engineers can issue a Section 404 permit.

The DNR also recently completed a draft 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review for 52 reissued and five new Army Corps of Engineers nationwide permits.

Written comments on the proposed certification or 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review are due by 4:30 p.m., Dec. 10. Please submit comments by mail to Iowa DNR, Christine Schwake, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319 or by email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copies of this notice, the draft certification, the 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Wetlands- Permitting or by requesting the information by email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.