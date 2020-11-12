Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,341 in the last 365 days.

Public comment sought on Section 401 water quality certification of nationwide permits

DES MOINES – The DNR is seeking public comments on draft 401 water quality certification—the DNR’s certification that projects affecting streams, lakes, wetlands or on the floodplains will not violate state water quality standards. The 401 certification from DNR is required by state and federal law before the Corps of Engineers can issue a Section 404 permit.

The DNR also recently completed a draft 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review for 52 reissued and five new Army Corps of Engineers nationwide permits.

Written comments on the proposed certification or 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review are due by 4:30 p.m., Dec. 10. Please submit comments by mail to Iowa DNR, Christine Schwake, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA  50319 or by email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copies of this notice, the draft certification, the 401 rationale, alternatives analysis, and social and economic importance review are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Wetlands-Permitting or by requesting the information by email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov

You just read:

Public comment sought on Section 401 water quality certification of nationwide permits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.