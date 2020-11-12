Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR announces Food Storage Capacity Grant offering

DES MOINES — The DNR is offering a second round for applications for a grant opportunity to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability in Iowa and across the country.

The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage of donated food. Food banks, food pantries and other non-profit organizations receiving donated food for distribution to food insecure Iowans are eligible to apply.

Information and application materials can be downloaded at www.iowadnr.gov/FABA. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until available funds have been awarded.

