New Fishing Pond Set to Open in Emmett

Fishing opportunities in Emmett are about to get a whole lot better.

Saturday, November 14th marks the grand opening of Dick Knox Pond, located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett. The pond’s nearly 50 acres of new public fishing water will give anglers the chance to pursue largemouth bass, crappie, perch, bluegill and the pond’s newest addition, rainbow trout, compliments of Idaho Fish and Game’s Nampa Fish Hatchery.

Thanks to a generous donation by Emmett resident Larry Sawyer – namesake of Emmett’s Sawyers Pond – Idaho Fish and Game acquired the former gravel pits in November of 2019. “Mr. Sawyer explained that Dick Knox was a successful Emmett businessman and a personal mentor,” Fish and Game regional fisheries manager John Cassinelli said. “Mr. Knox’s mentoring efforts contributed greatly to the future success of Mr. Sawyer who requested that we name this new public pond in his honor.”

Months of planning led to weeks of construction that will be worth the wait. Pond amenities include five floating docks – one ADA accessible, two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

General fishing rules apply at Dick Knox Pond, with six fish limits of trout and largemouth bass, and no limit for other species. Largemouth bass must be at least 12 inches long to be kept. There are no boat motor restrictions, but the pond does have a no wake provision.

Idaho Fish and Game owns and maintains more than 60 fishing and boating access sites in Southwest Idaho. Learn more about these sites vis the Fish and Game website: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/access-guide. For more information on any of Idaho’s fishing waters, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.

