HPC Servers, Clusters Integrated with Bright Cluster Manager Developed by Koi Computers

Koi Computers has been a valued Bright reseller for over a decade; we enjoy a dynamic relationship, working together to provide leading edge technology solutions for the HPC industry across America.” — Jack Hanna, Director Alliances at Bright Computing

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, recently awarded Bright Computing’s Advanced partner status, is integrating their leading-edge HPC servers and clusters with Bright Cluster Manager for powerful performance that delivers a significant competitive advantage.

Bright Cluster Manager, designed by Bright Computing, automates the process of building and managing modern high performance Linux clusters, eliminating complexity and enabling flexibility. Features include:

• Automated Cluster Provisioning and Setup: provisions nodes from bare metal; sets-up network, user directory, and security; deploys workload managers and frameworks; runs pre-checks across the entire cluster prior to deployment

• Automated Problem Detection and Isolation: provides detailed monitoring metrics and health-checks; reports resource usage by job and user; allows automated corrective actions to be taken; automatically detects and images replacement nodes

• Automated Change Management: 1-step propagation of updates; auto-update nodes without reimaging; can easily add more servers and new components; replaces failing nodes without disruption; prevents image-drift among nodes

• Unparalleled Flexibility: supports mixed processor, accelerator and Linux combinations within the same cluster; run jobs on bare-metal, VMs or containers in the same cluster; hosts HPC, machine learning and data analytics applications on the same cluster; extends to the public cloud for additional resources; provisions and manages edge compute as part of the central cluster; dynamically allocates resources where they're needed based on demand

Bright Cluster Manager enables Koi Computers’ clients to administer servers and clusters as a single entity, provisioning the hardware, operating system and software from a single interface. It provides everything needed to quickly deploy a complete AI, deep learning environment with fast access to ML libraries, frameworks, notebooks, and analytics applications.

Jack Hanna, Director Alliances at Bright Computing, commented, “Koi Computers has been a valued Bright reseller for over a decade, and we enjoy a dynamic relationship, working together to provide leading edge technology solutions for the HPC industry across America.”

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We continue to value our strong relationship with Bright Computing and look forward to seeing all of the exciting educational opportunities and resources this innovative company will be offering during SC20.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building, and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts.

