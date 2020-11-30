Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Falkonry signs DHARA™ as a system integrator

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHARA™ is pleased to announce its partnership with Falkonry, to provide Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) system integration at our customer locations in Dept. of Defense, Dept. of State and potentially other Federal Agencies. Utilizing our domain knowledge in various mission-critical systems in Federal/DOD/IC Agencies, we plan to bring operational efficiencies across the board.

Timeliness of alerts, accurate interpretation of data, and generating actionable predictions for future state of systems - are just a few of the benefits of Falkonry and DHARA™ partnership for our customers. Falkonry’s initial implementation at AF DCGS will be followed up with other integration efforts in multiple domains and security enclaves.

"Falkonry is pleased to partner with Dhara Consulting to apply Falkonry Operational AI to intelligence exploitation, especially for multi-source real-time data,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry.

