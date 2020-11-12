Northampton County: Road Work on PA 378

​County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp. Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street Between: Mountain Drive and Siedersville Road Type of work: Paving Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane shifting for pavement repairs being performed by UGI contractor. Start date: 11/12/20 Est completion date: 11/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: