Northampton County: Road Work on PA 378

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp. Road name:  PA 378/Wyandotte Street Between:  Mountain Drive and Siedersville Road Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane shifting for pavement repairs being performed by UGI contractor. Start date:  11/12/20 Est completion date:  11/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

