I-95 Lane Closures Planned at Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge, Penn’s Landing for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Lane closures will be in place on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia this weekend at the Bridge Street Interchange and next week at the Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge and Penn’s Landing area interchanges for construction and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, the southbound I-95 lane closure in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue exits scheduled from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM this Saturday, November 14, for median barrier construction has been rescheduled. The southbound single lane closure will now be in place from 8:00 PM Thursday, November 19, to 5:00 AM Friday, November 20.

Weather permitting, the other I-95 work schedules and locations are:

Friday, November 13, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM Saturday, November 14, the northbound work zone between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two for barrier adjustments and guiderail repairs;

Friday, November 13, from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM Saturday, November 14, the southbound work zone between Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street will be reduced from three-lanes-to-one for barrier adjustments and guiderail repairs;

Saturday, November 14, from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM Sunday, November 15, the northbound work zone between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue will be reduced from three-lanes-to-one for barrier adjustments and guiderail repairs;

Sunday, November 15, through Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound and southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed on Interstate 95 between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges for soil boring operations;

Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, from 8:00 PM to10:00 PM, alternating southbound or northbound lane closures will be in place at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, with a second northbound or southbound lane closing from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for overhead ramp demolition and construction; and

Monday, November 16, through Thursday, November 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place in the Penn’s Landing area for soil borings.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work at Bridge Street is part of PennDOT’s $79 million I-95/BS1 project to rebuild I-95 and two bridges at the Bridge Street Interchange.

The ramp demolition and construction are part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95/BR2 ramp reconstruction project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

The soil borings are part of design engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at Bridge Street and in the Penn’s Landing area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

