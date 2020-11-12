PennDOT Virtual Plans Display for PA 61 Restoration in Tilden Township, Berks County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the proposed restoration of PA 61 in Tilden Township, Berks County.

The proposed project begins just north of the westbound ramps of the Interstate 78/PA 61 interchange and terminates at the south end of the bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The proposed roadway improvements include milling off the pavement, patching the underlying concrete, and paving. Concrete mountable curb, guide rail, and concrete glare screen are proposed to be installed in the median throughout the corridor. Pedestrian, traffic signal, guide rail, drainage, and shoulder upgrades are also part of the proposed project.

The virtual plans display will be held November 11 to 25, 2020 and interested parties can access the information at the Tilden Township website, www.tildentownship.com. Once at the site click on “News & Alerts” and then click the link for the project virtual plans display.

The purpose of this plans display is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Motorists can check 511PA before we they travel for the latest conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties visit http://www.penndot.gov/District5.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #