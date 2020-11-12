Interstate 90 Westbound Off Ramp at Route 6N to Reopen

​The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp for Route 6N (Route 3006) near mile marker 3 in Springfield Township, Erie County is expected to reopen Friday, November 13, 2020.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) will remain restricted to one lane in each direction.

The on ramp for Route 6N and all lanes of I-90 are expected to reopen by November 20, 2020.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Interstate 90 Reconstruction tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #