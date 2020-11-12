U.S. 422 Full Overnight Closures Next Week for Bridge Demolition, Excavation in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, from 12:00 Midnight to 5:00 AM, for bridge demolition and excavation under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to use Armand Hammer Boulevard and High Street to access the expressway at Rupert Road. Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to exit at the Sanatoga Interchange and use High Street and Armand Hammer Boulevard to access the expressway.

Motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

