New President Appointed for Provalus

Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus Provalus

Provalus, the IT services brand of Optomi Professional Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Chevalier to the position of President.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optomi Professional Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Chevalier to the position of President of its U.S.-based IT services brand, Provalus. Having been with the company since 2014, Ms. Chevalier has been instrumental in building a world-class sales organization that provides industry-leading services to all clients within the Optomi Professional Services umbrella. She has successfully expanded the company’s client base and sales channels, working with an expansive list of Fortune 500 clients serving a diverse spectrum of IT needs and solutions.

“Her track record for corporate growth and consulting makes her uniquely qualified to lead this technology services brand. She is a knowledgeable partner for our clients as they are adapting and adjusting their digital strategies, hiring initiatives and business continuity strategies,” commented Chuck Ruggiero, COO of Optomi Professional Services, the parent company of Provalus.

Provalus is a purpose-driven organization committed to up-skilling American workers with jobs that have traditionally been sent overseas. With the demand for skilled technologists at an all-time high, Provalus hires and develops the best & brightest undiscovered talent in rural towns throughout the country to deliver outsourced business process services, information technology services and help desk/service desk support. Having opened three delivery centers in three years, Provalus on an exponential growth path that confirms this new approach to American talent is in high demand.

Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus commented, “We’re on a mission to provide career opportunities for our fellow Americans. Many companies are starting to recognize that keeping work here in the U.S., is not just about quality for their customers, it’s also about helping drive our local and regional economies, ultimately making it good business. Now more than ever we recognize the need to put people to work. Our rural communities provide a tremendous workforce of hardworking, capable American’s that are up for the challenge. Amidst all of that, we are proud to say our team is highly diverse; with over 50% women, 27% diverse and an almost 20% veteran workforce, a unique combination. Our clients appreciate our superior services and our mission.”

Ms. Chevalier’s senior level of experience will help ensure Provalus continues to grow at a record pace, allowing the company to further its status within the technology talent arena.