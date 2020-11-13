HIP Video Promo presents: Tealand Smith gives us long overdue cheerfulness in new music clip "Christmas Day In America"

Tealand Smith Tealand Smith - Christmas Day In America

Love is what makes Christmas so joyful. Love is what makes Christmas so exciting. Love is what makes Christmas, Christmas.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA is filled with warmth, culture, and vivacity. It's a city that has everything you need without making you feel like you're missing out elsewhere. Tealand Smith has prospered boundlessly in his home city. After spending his entire youth performing and practicing, the pop singer signed to Super Producer Dallas Austin's Atlanta Based Rowdy / Arista Records, where he wrote and performed several songs with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Despite facing several major setbacks in the music industry, Tealand is grounded and is looking forward to rebranding even stronger. This time around, he's teamed up with Label Owner Anthony Wainwright of Vibant Music Group and Super Producer 7even Lindsey to complete the journey together. His songs are under the radar of the Top 40 with a soulful touch that stems from singing in his grandfather's church choir at just five years old. He inspires, celebrates, and connects with fans through his melodic and stylistic flexibility and fearless self-examination.

Although this entire year has had more downs than ups doesn't mean we can't end strong with a joyous holiday season. Tealand gives us some long overdue cheerfulness in the new music video "Christmas Day In America." The holiday clip is so conventionally Christmas themed we wouldn't want it any other way. So, get your Santa hats, twinkling string lights, and wrapping paper to get in the mood. Tealand wakes up on Christmas morning and completes the festive routine: opening the gifts under the tree, feasting with his entire family, and dancing and singing with loved ones. The R&B twist adds a fun groove to this pop track, and the message he's sending is universal: make sure to spread love and joy this holiday season. His tender voice parallels the smooth production value thanks to Gold Producer 7even Lindsey. The most important thing in the video cannot be seen, and that's the copious amounts of genuine love throughout the house and the dinner table. Love is what makes Christmas so joyful. Love is what makes Christmas so exciting. Love is what makes Christmas, Christmas.

More Tealand Smith on his website

More Tealand Smith on Instagram

More Tealand Smith on HIP Video Promo