HIP Video Promo presents: Grey DeLisle kindles the holiday spark in new music video "O Holy Night" on Music News

Grey DeLisle Grey DeLisle - O Holy Night

No matter what your faith is, "O Holy Night" can be appreciated by anyone with a heart.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch "O Holy Night" by Grey DeLisle on Music News

Once autumn begins and there's a slight chill in the air that requires us to take out our sweaters and coats, it's socially acceptable to skip the days and events in October and November and transition straight into Christmas mode. Few things beat the spirit of the holiday season with its comfortable glow and warm sentiment. Grey DeLisle boosts our holiday morale in her velvet rendition of the classic "O Holy Night" track, arranged by Grey DeLisle and Marvin Etzioni with strings arranged by Eric Gorfain. Let DeLisle's rendition of "O Holy Night" serve as a guiding light this holiday season.

DeLisle is a Grammy-winning artist and has released two critically acclaimed albums on Sugarhill/Vanguard. In 2021, Regional Records will be releasing her full length album, "Willie We Have Missed You," along with a videos for each song.

As a voice over artist, DeLisle has over 1,500 different cartoon performances under her belt. Her most notable characters include Vicky from The Fairly Odd Parents, Samantha "Sam" Manson from Danny Phantom, and Mandy from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. The prolific voice actress utilizes her comedic skills in her stand-up show My First Comedy Special available on Amazon Prime Video.

The best part about holiday music is that it's timeless; the themes are perpetually relevant and the arrangement eternal. The classic Christmas carol "O Holy Night" (originally composed by Adolphe Adam in 1847) celebrates the birth of Jesus as humanity's savior. While the video transitions from black and white to color, DeLisle creates the shimmering twinkle that comes with the holiday cheer. No matter what your faith is, "O Holy Night" can be appreciated by anyone with a heart.

More Grey DeLisle on her website

More Grey DeLisle on HIP Video Promo