Alice in Dairyland to Usher in Christmas Tree Season With Virtual Tree-Cutting Nov. 18

MADISON – 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will mark the start of the 2020 Christmas tree season with a ceremonial tree cutting Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland/posts/1764991596987383 (Note: The farm will be closed to the public and media November 18.)

The event is held in mid-November each year at a different Wisconsin Christmas tree farm in partnership with the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. In addition to the tree cutting, Nunes will take viewers on a virtual tour of Evergreen Acres in Walworth County, the 2020 host farm. Evergreen Acres is a family business owned by Ann and Bob Feucht, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

About Wisconsin's Christmas tree industry

Wisconsin is the nation's fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, with an annual harvest of more than 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million. There are more than 850 Christmas tree farms in the state, covering approximately 23,300 acres.

About Alice in Dairyland

This event is one of numerous events leading up to the selection of the 74th Alice in Dairyland in May 2021. The finals and selection ceremony will also be based in Walworth County. Alice in Dairyland is a contract employee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). She serves one year as Wisconsin's agricultural ambassador educating media, students and communities about the state's $104.8 billion agriculture industry. Visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx for more information about the Alice in Dairyland program.

